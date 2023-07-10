Medical leave: Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension

Alaba Oke

The Ondo State House of Assembly has received a letter from Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu informing it of the extension of his medical leave, the Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji has said.

In a statement on Monday in Akure, Oladiji explained that the governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He stated that the governor’s request for the extension of his medical leave followed his doctor’s advice to take adequate rest in order to recuperate.

The speaker said further that the letter provides further that Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state Deputy Governor, would continue to act as governor until there was a written declaration othersise.

The speaker expressed appreciation to God for the recovery of the governor, adding that he was optimistic that the Akeredolu would soon resume his duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu had on June 5 written to the assembly informing it of his intention to proceed on medical leave which was to end on July 6. (NAN)

