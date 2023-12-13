Friday, December 15, 2023
Medical leave: Ondo Assembly confirms receipt of letter from Akeredolu

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Medical leave: Ondo Assembly confirms receipt of letter from Akeredolu

The Ondo State House  of Assembly, on Wednesday, confirmed receipt of a letter from Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo requesting to proceed on medical leave in Germany.

Mr Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure.

Oladiji explained that the governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According  to the speaker, the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would assume the responsibilities of the governor in acting capacity pending when Akeredolu communicates to it his return to take-up his duties.

He said that the letter stipulated that the leave would commence on Dec. 13.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the governor, expressed optimism that the governor would soon resume his duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the governor had similarly in July written to the legislative to request for medical leave and returned to the country on Sept. 7. (NAN) 

