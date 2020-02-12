Medical expert warns against use of saliva as sex lubricant

A medical expert, Dr Kolade Johnson, has warned against the practice of using saliva as lubricant during sex.

Johnson, who works in a private hospital, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin that if anyone with mouth sore use saliva as lubricant, the partner would be exposed to genital herpes.

He said other diseases that could arise from using saliva as sex lubricant include Human Papilo Virus (HPV), syphillis, chlamydia and even gonorrhea among others.

The medical expert said it could be worse for women as saliva could upset the vagina environment to cause vaginal or yeast infections.

“Saliva cannot even be as slippery as expected which can easily cause tear because it gets dried up easily.

“Also, if the person has bad breath it can cause horrible smelling discharge.

‘“So, the best thing is to engage in foreplay to get wet before the real action.

‘“But if that is not attainable, get a lubricant in registered pharmacies and not popular chemists around or people hawking drugs,” Johnson said. (NAN)