Dr Bamidele Mustapha, the Medical Director of Epe General Hospital, has urged the residents of Epe Division to subscribe to the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme.

Mustapha said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe on Tuesday.

He said that the scheme had been in existence for long but the people of Epe are not taking its advantage.

Mustapha said that the management of the hospital would soon embark on radio jingles, street-to-street and door-to-door awareness campaigns on the importance of the health insurance scheme package.

The director mentioned the benefits tied to the package to include: registration and consultation, family planning service, and child welfare service.

Others are: Hospital care and admission, pharmaceutical care, blood transfusion, treating of people suffering from sexual transmitted diseases.



He said that the above mentioned ailments would be treated for affordable fees for patients that subscribe to the health scheme.

Mustapha said that individual package would pay N8,500 per annum while family package (husband, wife and four children under 18 years) would pay N40, 000 per annum.

He urged well meaning individuals and families to concede to the package for their benefits.

The director said that some ailments cost N150, 000 and above to cure it but with the Lagos state scheme the fees would be subsidised.

Mustapha applauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for their unflinching support toward improving the health sector.

He said that the health sector had witnessed tremendous improvement under the leadership of Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

“We really appreciate his support and hard work. We pray for more strength, wisdom and knowledge for him so that he will continue to drive Lagos State to the promised land, ’’ he said. (NAN)

