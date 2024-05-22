Medical Director lauds Tinubu for smooth take off of FMC Daura

The Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Daura, Katsina State, Dr Umar Abdulmajid, has commended President Bola Tinubu for providing the necessary support for the smooth take off of the centre.

He also commended the former President Muhammadu Buhari who established the center.

Abdulmajid made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Daura, on the one year anniversary of Tinubu .

The medical director revealed that the government has provided medical equipment and infrastructure in the facility to achieve the desired objective.

He said the centre would use advanced technology to enhance healthcare services to people.

Abdulmajid added that the hospital has already engaged the services of experts in medical sciences who would provide world-class services to patients.

“The center will make significant investment in capacity building, training and retraining of our staff to achieve the best healthcare services.

“Upgrading the Daura General Hospital to a tertiary health facility of a Federal Medical Center status was highly commendable,” he said

The medical director assured that the centre would provide healthcare services to people in the host community and the neighbouring Niger Republic.

He said presently, the data capture of the newly-recruited staff was being conducted by the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPS) to ensure probity and accountability.

Mrs Nafisa Sade, a newly recruited staff commended the Federal Government for establishing the centre.

She said that the initiative would provide more access to tertiary healthcare facilities and create employment to qualified Nigerians.

The District of Head of Baure, (Dan-Buram of Daura), Alhaji Muhammad Daha, commended the federal government for its proactive approach to addressing the healthcare needs of the citizens.

He said the medical centre would not only provide essential medical services, but also create opportunities for employment and economic growth in the area.

Daba said, “We are highly grateful to the president Bola Tinubu for his foresight and dedication.

“The president investment in healthcare infrastructure underscores his commitment to the well-being of our community.” (NAN)

By Aminu Daura