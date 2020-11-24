Medical, dental consultants’ role crucial in healthcare provision – Nasarawa Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, says the role of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria is crucial in healthcare delivery in the state. Akabe made the remark when members of the Dalhatu Arab Specialist Hospital, Lafia ,branch of the Association paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Lafia on Tuesday.

He commended members of the union for their invaluable contributions to the health sector in the state, and urged them to endeavour to stick to the standard procedures of their profession. He also commended their efforts at stemming the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deputy governor reiterated the State Government’s determination to enhance health care delivery in the state and enjoined medical practitioners on the payroll of the state government to shun the idea of owning their private hospitals, while still working for the government.

According to him, such act contravenes the law that allowed consultancy services in hospitals in the country, and pointed that the state House of Assembly had passed a resolution to that effect. He also urged them to develop ideas and offer suggestions that would further boost the healthcare system in the state and the control

Earlier, Chairman of the association, Dr Tijjani Olije, lauded the state government for its efforts at standardising their hospital. (NAN)