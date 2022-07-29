Medical council seals 34 medical laboratories, arrests 3 in Osun

By Jide Idowu

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has sealed 34 medical laboratories in Osun for operating below the required standards.

The Head of Inspection Unit of the Council, Mr James Ogbeche, who disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Osogbo, also said that three persons were arrested.

Ogbeche said the council derived its powers from Act 11, 2003, which mandated it to inspect, regulate and accredit medical laboratories.

“It is therefore pursuant to the Law that the council from time to time deploys instruments to sanitise the medical laboratory service sector.

“This is to meet the yearnings of the citizens from accurate, reliable, reproducible, timely, and cost-effective medical laboratory test results.

“The MLSCN team has been in Osun since July 25, combing the nooks and crannies of the state.

“This is to ensure that medical laboratory facilities in the state are fit for its purpose and operating according to high ethical standards, which council considered to be sacrosanct.

“During the period, 71 laboratories were inspected, out of which 34 were sealed for operating below the required standards.

“We also closed four laboratories for lacking certain equipment, but we gave them 72 hours to provide the equipment for their laboratories to be reopened.

“We also arrested three persons and handed them over to the police for prosecution, for operating as quacks,” he said.

Ogbeche said the offences for which the laboratories were sealed included; operating without observing safety standard, none renewal of licences, operating without required equipment among others.

He listed some the towns visited by council team to include; Osogbo, Iwo, Ejigbo, Ilesha, Ijebu Ijesha, Ife, Modakeke, Ede among others.

In his remarks, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, Osun Commissioner for Health, commended the council for its efforts at sanitising the medical laboratory service sector.

Isamotu said the state government would continue to clamp down on quacks, adding that his ministry will build on what the council had achieved.

The Commissioner assured the council that the sealed laboratories would not be allowed to reopen without adhering to the required standards.(NAN)

