Medical Council cautions against use of non-validated rapid test kits for COVlD-19 testing

Dr Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar, Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), has cautioned against the use of any non-validated rapid/Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kits for COVID-19 testing in Nigeria.

Erhabor, also the Chief Executive Officer of MLSCN, said this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the second batch of Pre-Market Validation of COVID-19 test kits.

He said that the council would sanction any importer, dealer or scientist found wanting in this regard.

“Any of them caught will be arrested and tried in the court in line with the law of the country.

“We are working with security agencies to see that the issue is properly managed.’’

On private laboratories, he said eight private-owned laboratories had been accredited to carry out COVID-19 test in the country.