Medical Check-up: Buhari departs for London from Owerri Monday

October 31, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Featured, Health, News, Presidency 0



PRESIDENT BUHARI DEPARTS ABUJA FOR COP26 IN GLASGOW 1A&B. President Buhari departs Abuja for Glasgow to attend the 26th conference of Parties (COP26) in Scotland. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. OCT 31ST 2021

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart  for London, United Kingdom, for routine medical check-up.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The presidential aide revealed that the president would return to the country in the second week of Nov., 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader, who departed Abuja for Owerri, Imo, after presiding over meeting of the National Security Council in the State House, Abuja, would proceed to London after his official engagement in Owerri. (NAN)