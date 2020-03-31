Media stand against Nigerian Army, unpatriotic – CSOs

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Conference of Civil Society Organisations for Peace, Security and National Development, has said that the continued negative stand of the media against the Nigerian Army, is unpatriotic.

According to the CSOs, some media organisations are bent on ridiculing the efforts of men and officers of the Nigerian Army, who are in the battle field to end the Book Haram scourge in the north east region.

This is contained in a statement by its conveners, Mike Msuaan and Comr. Adamu Kabir Matazu, in reaction to a video clip, which alleged that the Army was overpowered by the insurgent in the war front.

The CSOs maintained that the current global challenge, occasioned by the dreadful coronavirus, ought to ignite humanity in the management of news by media organisations, explaining that their actions were not only unpatriotic but also barbaric.

“The action of SaharaReporters smacks of professionalism and patriotism.

“It is sad that any sane human being would at a time when the world is literally shorting down as a result corona virus that is ravaging would decide to take side with terrorists to demoralise the troops.

“A cursory review of the video will reveal that the Theatre Commander was encouraging an officer who was becoming demoralised as a result of the attacks, but the news portal rather reported that the men and officers were weak and running away from the battle field.

“We find this deliberate mischief disturbing and should be condemned by all well meaning citizens.

“In a war situation, there must be casualties and we are not oblivious of this fact. However, misrepresenting facts deliberately to demoralised the troops and emboldened the terrorists is to say the least unfortunate and condemnable”, the statement noted.

The CSOs also urged the Chief of Army Staff never to allow himself to be distracted by those who have elected to cause mayhem and work for the disintegration of the country.