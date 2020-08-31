Media platform, Ashenewsonline debuts

Ashenewsonline.com, a media platform has joined Nigeria’s news service chain as a frontier source for citizens journalism.

Founded by the former Editor of Newsdiaryonline.com, Abdallah el-Kurebe, Ashenewsonline focuses on promoting Agriculture, Science, Health, Environment, Politics, Business, Economy and all other aspects of human endeavor.

“Beyond mentioning, Ashenewsonline encourages people to provide story tips on human rights abuses, corruption, good governance, etc.

“We are not just another media outfit. We have come to give the voiceless a platform to be heard as well as be an added voice to those who already have,” he said.

El-Kurebe said that readers could send their story tips and articles to [email protected] or call +234(0)703-114-0009 for enquiries, advert placements, etc.