Media outfit advises governors to go for coronavirus test

Penpushing Media, a communications outfit, has called on state governors, who attended the recent forum meeting, to self-isolate and subject themselves to coronavirus test, “in their own interest and that of the governed”.

The advice is contained in a statement issued by the media’s Editorial Board on Sunday in Abuja. It was signed by its founder, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji.

Kayode-Adedeji called on the governors to exhibit leadership quality by undergoing the test for COVID-19, especially since the deadly pandemic is contacted through close contact with infected persons.

“It is no more news that two Governors – Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna State) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State) – have tested positive to the virus, while their Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, is already in self-isolation to determine his status.

“The virus is a non-respecter of any status in the society; the Governors, having mingled together at the meeting, must show up for the test, without any further delay.

“Following the recent Governors forum meeting, and having mingled together at the meeting, it is our view that all those Governors, who attended the meeting, should submit themselves for the test.

“This is in view of the fact that close contact by individuals remains one of the major source of contact of the disease.

“It is also on record that two of the Governors already tested positive, while another one is currently in self-isolation to determine his status, after the meeting, raising suspicion that, the two affected Governors might have become victims as a result of the meeting,” he said.

Kayode-Adedeji urged the governors to equally encourage their cabinet members to follow suit, having returned to their various states after the meeting, and might have likely held State Executive Council meeting with them.

“Such interactions could escalate the spread of the disease. We must take this pandemic seriously by doing everything to curb its spread,” the outfit said. (NAN)