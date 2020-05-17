Media mogul, Deji Osibogun, quits Yoruba World Congress

A renowned media mogul and convener of a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Movement, Deji Osibogun, has resigned his position as the Organizing Secretary of Yoruba World Congress (YWC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that YWC is an umbrella body of about 100 Yoruba Socio-cultural groups within and beyond Nigeria with Emeritus Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, as its President-General.

In a letter addressed to Akintoye, Osibogun said he considered it worthy of quitting as the group’s Organizing Secretary to pave the way for others to contribute their quota to the development of Yoruba Land.

“I am positive that in the inner recess of your mind and conscience you will agree that this is a positive decision taken to allow me to continue to contribute to the progress of Yoruba land.

“After working for the establishment of Yoruba World Congress and your emergence as its Leader, I think it is time to move on and allow others to play their part,” he said.

Osibogun appreciated the opportunity given to contribute to the development of Yoruba land.

He assured that he would continue to contribute his quota to the emergence of the Yoruba Nation.

“I thank you for the opportunity of working with you; it has been a lifetime learning experience.

“Be rest assured that I will continue to contribute my quota to the emergence of the Yoruba Nation,” he said. (NAN)

