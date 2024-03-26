Media, major partner in my achievements—Adeleke

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has described the media as a major partner in his achievements.

Adeleke said this while playing host to members of management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) led by its Managing Director, Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, at the Government House in Osogbo.

The governor said that his administration created and maintained a strong partnership with the media.

” Ours is a media-friendly regime.

” We lay emphasis on regular and detailed communication with the public and stakeholders.

” I have a very strong media team that markets the truth about the huge successes our government is recording.

“The media is a major partner in our achievements. On this note, I convey our appreciation to our media partners.

“Your support is a source of encouragement for me and my team,” he said.

Adeleke, while congratulating Ali on his appointment as the managing director of NAN, said his administration remained open to partnership with the agency.

“We know your reach and capacity. We have great content which will also underline the importance of your various platforms,” he said.

In his remarks, Ali commended the governor on his various infrastructure projects across the state

“I notice since our arrival how under your watch, Osun and especially Osogbo, has become a construction site.

” We notice road rehabilitation and expansion of roads going on in virtually all the parts of the metropolis, so for that we congratulate you.

” In the first 100 days when you took charge, we have seen the amount of work you have done and months later, we have seen the amount of work you have done in terms of road infrastructure,” he said.

He solicited for partnership with the state government, saying NAN has great capacity in terms of reach.

” We pride ourselves as the biggest on the continent of Africa, it is not by accident. We are virtually everywhere.

” We have correspondents in all the states, including some districts.

” We have 12 zonal offices, 36 state offices and we have offices beyond the shores of Nigeria.

” We are the only news agency from West Africa resident in the United Nations.

” If you go to the UN, go to Johannesburg, Addis Ababa and Abidjan, you find the News Agency of Nigeria there.

” If you talk to us, your excellency, you are talking to the rest of Nigeria.

” Others come to us for news content because over the years we have developed that niche.

“At the dawn of social media where it is an all camera affair, we at the News Agency of Nigeria pride ourselves for being factual, authentic and reporting without prejudice to anyone, political differences notwithstanding.

“We report what is true, we never for a moment report what is untrue or false.

” So in us, you will find a ready partner.

He urged the governor to take advantage of the agency’s bouquet of products, including the general news service and PR Wire among others.

Ali also appreciated the governor for taking time out of his tight schedule to host his team.

“We appreciate your very busy schedule and for finding time to actually fast track our meeting today.

” It underscores your commitment, understanding and appreciation of the important role of the media as the fourth estate of the realm.

“Only a leader who is aware of the important role of the media will find time to fast track this meeting with NAN,” he said.(NAN)

By Victor Adeoti