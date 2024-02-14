Media, key factor in societal development – Gov. Yusuf

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Wednesday said media practitioners were the keys to societal development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf stated this while presenting monetary assistance to families of some members of the pen profession who passed away and those with health challenges in the state.

Yusuf, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said the gesture was in recognition of the efforts of journalists in ensuring peaceful coexistence of the state.

He said that the administration would not relent in continuing to partner with the practising journalists with the aim of ensuring that the general public got informed on the activities of governance.

Those that benefitted from the gesture included Mr Ted Odogwu, Correspondent of The Punch Newspaper, a victim of domestic gas explosion few months ago, who was supported with N1 million.

Also, Mr Yakubu Salisu, a reporter of Blazon Newspaper, who was a victim of a car accident with spinal cord injury, was supported with N500,000.

Mr Auwal Mukhtar, also a victim of a car accident, working with Abubakar Rimi Television, was assisted with N500,000.

Bilkisu Ado Zango, a worker of Radio Kano facing serious health challenges, was also supported with N500,000.

Late malam Abdullahi Yakubu, the former correspondent of Leadership Newspapers in Kano, was supported with N500,000.

Yusuf reaffirmed the state government’s determination to provide transparent leadership for the well being of the general public.

Mallam Abbas Ibrahim, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano State, lauded the kind gesture of Yusuf’s administration and for providing the support to the affected journalists.

He urged the working journalists to reciprocate the gesture by being committed and dedicated to the discharge of their primary assignments.(NAN)

By Aminu Garko