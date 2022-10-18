Media, CSOs tracking of constituency projects, key to economic growth – NGO

By Thompson Yamput

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Stallion Times, on Tuesday said tracking of constituency projects by the media and Civil Society Organizations ( CSOs) was key to economic growth and development.

Mr Isiyaku Ahmed, Project Coordinator, Stallion Times, made the pronouncement at a two-day Training Workshop on Tracking Constituency Projects for 36 journalists and CSOs in Lokoja, Kogi

Ahmed said that the press and the CSOs were the voices of the masses to help checkmate the excesses of politicians and hold them accountable for their actions while in office as representatives of the people.

“Therefore, the tracking of the constituency projects by these groups is key and germaine to the economic growth and development of Nigeria as a developing nation.

“The lawmakers must be put on their toes and be responsible to the electorate and the nation.

“This is why this 2-Day Training Workshop has its theme “Get involved, Dialogue and Improve Project (GDRIP)”, to see how you (participants) could synergise on how best to track the projects in various communities, ” he said.

The coordinator disclosed that stallion times was planning a tripartite dialogue with journalists, CSOs and lawmakers in a workshop for more impact on the society,” he disclosed

He tasked the participants to be apt, to take home ideas and knowledge from the resource persons that could help transform the society.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Kogi NUJ Chairman, Mr Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh, commended stallion times for its commitment at collaborating with journalists in the state on tracking constituency projects.

The chairman, who was represented by Mr Ibrahim Obasa of the Guardian Newspaper, believed that journalists would be better at taking the right steps at contributing to the growth and development of the nation. (NAN)

