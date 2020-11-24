Mechanic receives 15 lashes for stealing iPhone

A 20-year-old mechanic, Amos Dauda, was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 strokes of cane by a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing iphone worth N150,000.

The convict, a resident of Barnawa, Kaduna State, was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft to which he pleaded guilty and pleaded for leniency.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced the convict to 15 strokes of cane and also ordered him to clean the court premises as part of his sentence.

Emmanuel further advised the convict to be of good behaviour and warned him to desist from committing crimes as the court would not be lenient with him next time.