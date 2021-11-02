Mechanic jailed 15 months for stealing neighbour’s ATM card, withdrawing N30,000

A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja on sentenced a teenager, Sadiq Abdullahi to 15 months imprisonment stealing his ’s ATM card and withdrawing N30,000

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, however did not give the convict an option fine, rather ordered that he should pay N10,000 as compensation and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

The convict, 18, who resides Karu village,pleaded guilty to three counts   joint acts, criminal trespass and theft, but begged leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court victim, Mary Trimiya reported the matter the Karu Police Station on Sept. 9.

“The complainant (victim) alleged convict jointly conspired with Praise large, criminally entered her room, stole her ATM card and withdrew N30,000 from her account.

After perpetrating the act and sharing the money, he said, the convict and his accomplice ran to an unknown destination, until he was seen and arrested on Sept. 5.

The offence, he said is contrary to and punishable under sections 79, 348 and 287 the Penal Code(NAN)

