A 47-year-old mechanic, Bamidele Michael, on Monday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly selling a customer’s car without permission.

The police charged Michael of Giri Junction, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Opaluwa Friday, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on March 8.

Ogada said the complainant on March 5 gave the defendant his Nissan Almera car with registration number: EA936ABJ with the sum of N48,000 to buy new parts for the car, repair the engine and for payment of his service.

He said the defendant, however, sold the car valued at N480,000 and he converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty and told the court that he sold the car with the complainant’s consent for the sum of N150,000.

He further added that when he brought the money to the complainant, he said the amount was small and wanted his car back.

Michael in addition said when he took the complainant to the the person he sold the car to, the buyer gave the complainant another N100,000, which brought the total sum to N250,000, which he claimed was the value of the car.

The complainant was however, not in court to refute the defendant’s submission and the Judge, Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

The judge ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the matter until April 30, for hearing. (NAN)

