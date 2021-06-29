Mechanic docked for allegedly giving false information

A mechanic,  Hamza Adamu, on Tuesday appeared in an Upper  Area Zuba, Abuja, for allegedly  giving false about his neighbour.

The police Adamu, 23, with three counts of false , criminal intimidation and defamation of character.

The prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the that Bashir Idris of the same address, reported the matter at the Dei-dei Police Station on June 22.

Ogada said defendant falsely accused the complainant of stealing his missing male dog   20,000.

He said defendant faied to produce any evidence to prove his allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

Ogada told the that police was carrying out investigation on the matter the defendant used one Hassan, to intimidate the complainant.

The prosecutor said defendant also defamed the good reputation of the complainant as a law abiding citizen as his claims are mere lies

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 140, 311 and 396 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of 50, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter until July 21 for . (NAN)

