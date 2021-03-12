Mechanic docked for allegedly defrauding customer N104,000

 A mechanic, Ojo Adesanya, 40, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining 104,000 from a customer repair his Honda Odyssey.

The charged Adesanya with theft, obtaining under false pretences and damage property, under Sections 314, 287 and 339 of the Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adasanya, however, pleaded not guilty the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that Adesanya committed the offences sometime in July 2020 at No. 52, Oshundairo ., Agege, Lagos.

He said that the defendant obtained 104,000 from one Mr Williams Adebayo under the false pretences of repairing his Honda Odyssey, which he never did.

Eruada alleged that the defendant damaged the gear engine of the vehicle instead of fixing the vehicle, adding that all efforts by Adebayo  to retrieve his money proved unsuccessful.

The prosecutor said that Adebayo reported the case to the and the defendant was arrested.

Section 314 prescribes a 15--jail term for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs .O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of 50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 23 for hearing. (NAN)

