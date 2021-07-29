Mechanic docked for allegedly breaking into neighbour’s house

A mechanic, Jeremiah Yonana, Thursday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, for allegedly breaking his neighbour’ house for a second time.

The police charged Yonana, 19, who resides in Dutse Boupma, Abuja, breaking and entry and .

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court the complainant, Abdulmummuni Abifa of the same address, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station June 13.

Ogada said the defendant broke the complainant’ house at Dutse Alhaji in attempt to steal.

Ogada told the court  sometime in May the defendant, broke the the complainant’ house and stole one gas cylinder, two sandals, one pair of cover shoe.

He also said that the defendant stole five pieces of pot covers, one frying pan, all valued at N58,000.

He said during police investigation the defendant made a confessional statement all efforts made to recover the stolen items failed.

The said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections  346 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 one surety in like sum.

Garba adjourned the matter until Aug. 11 for hearing. (NAN)

