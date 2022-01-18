Mechanic docked for alleged reckless driving, manslaughter

A 43-year old mechanic, Bala Sani, was on Tuesday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving and manslaughter

.

The police charged Sani, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna, is charged reckless driving, manslaughter and driving without a licence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the crime on Jan. 10 at about 6 p.m. on the Tudun Wada road, Kaduna.

He said that the defendant drove a Toyota bus in a dangerous and reckless manner and hit two by standers.

Leo said one of the women later died while being transported to the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(1) and 17 of the Federal Highway Act, Cap.135, revised Laws of Federation, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 21 for hearing. (NAN)

