Mechanic bags 8 months’ imprisonment for stealing iron rod

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old mechanic, Isah Hassan, to eight months’ imprisonment for stealing iron rod valued at N56,600.

Hassan, who lives in Malali, Kaduna, was arraigned on a charge of stealing to which he pleaded guilty.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, convicted Hassan following his guilty plea. He, however, gave him an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that the convict stole an iron rod valued N56,600 on Aug. 7 in Kawo, Kaduna.

Leo said one Garba Farouq, a resident of Kawo, had reported the theft at Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna, on the same date.

The prosecutor said the convict entered into the complainant’s shop located in Kawo and stole the iron rods.

According to Leo, when the matter was investigated by the police, the iron rod was recovered at the residence of the convict.

The prosecutor said the offence committed contravened Section 59 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

