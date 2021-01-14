Mechanic bags 3 months imprisonment for causing grievous hurt

A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Thursday, sentenced a 45-year-old mechanic, Amusu Olajide, to three months imprisonment for assault and causing grievous hurt, after a guilty plea. Olajide, who lives in Gui village, Sunka, within the Federal Capital Territory, is facing a two-count charge of criminal force and assault, and causing grievous hurt, in contravention of provisions of the Penal Code sections 265 and 241.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim sentenced Olajide, who had been on remand since Nov. 4, 2020, and who pleaded guilty to the charges. Ibrahim ruled that the sentence was without an option of a fine, but that the sentencing would run from the day of his arraignment.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the police received information that on Oct. 20, 2020, Olajide locked up his wife Bose, a mother of four, inside his bedroom after a fight.

He said that the defendant attempted several times to stab Bose, and in the process bit off her three fingers. Tanko said the victim was rescued by their landlord, Mr Barnabas Enoch. (NAN)