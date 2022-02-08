Mechanic, 38, docked for allegedly stealing vehicle part

By Ige Adekunle

A 38-year-old mechanic, Rafiu Taiwo, on Tuesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a Jeep valued at N520,000.

Taiwo, whose address was not providing, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 29, 2021, at about 6.00 p.m. at Ijamido Estate, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Highlander Jeep, with registration number, MUS 393 FC, belonging to one Ibrahim Olufanire.

He added that the defendant also damaged the vehicle in the process of stealing a catalytic converter.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390(4)(C) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case untill Feb.11 for further hearing. (NAN)

