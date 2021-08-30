Mechanic 26, in court for alleged N1.3m fraud

An automobile mechanic, Victor Lawrence, who allegedly obtained N1.3 million from his customer under the pretext of repairing his customer’s vehicles, was on Monday docked at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court sitting in Tinubu.

Lawrence, 26, whose residential address was not provided, is facing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and stealing.



The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant conspired with others at large and committed the alleged offences on March 1, at 11 a.m. at Stillwaters Estate Road, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.



Agboko said the defendant obtained the sum of N1.3 million from the complainant, Mr Favour Afolabi, under guise of repairing two vehicles for him which he failed to do.

These vehicles are an Audi car and Ford Explorer 2011 model.

According to him, the defendant converted the said money to his personal use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.



However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The Magistrate, Mr T. O. Babalola, however, granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Babalola adjourned the case until Sept. 29, for mention. (NAN)

