Mechanic 26, in court for alleged N1.3m fraud

August 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



An automobile mechanic, Victor Lawrence, who allegedly obtained N1.3 million from his customer under pretext of repairing his customer’s vehicles, was on Monday docked at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court sitting in Tinubu.
Lawrence, 26, whose residential address was not provided, is facing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and stealing.


Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told court that defendant conspired with others at large and committed the alleged offences on March 1, at 11 a.m. at Stillwaters Estate Road, -Epe Expressway, Lagos.


Agboko said defendant obtained sum of N1.3 million from complainant, Mr Favour Afolabi, under guise of repairing two vehicles for him which he failed to do.
These vehicles are an Audi car and Ford Explorer 2011 model.
According to him, defendant converted said money to his personal use.
He said that offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.


However, defendant pleaded not guilty to charge against him.
Magistrate, Mr T. O. Babalola, however, granted him bail in sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.


He ordered that sureties must be gainfully employed and must evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.
Babalola adjourned case until Sept. 29, for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,