Mechanic, 1 other in police net for allegedly stealing customer’s car

The Police Command in Lagos says it has arrested a 54-year old auto-mechanic for allegedly stealing and selling off a Nissan Xterra SUV belonging to one of his customers.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.



Hundeyin said that the matter was reported at Isheri Oshun Police Division on Sunday at about 6.30 p.m. by the owner of the stolen vehicle.

He said that the owner reported that while he was in church at about 8.00 a.m. same day, the suspect went to his house to collect the key to his car from his daughter.



The spokesman said that the suspect drove the car to an unknown destination, adding that on receiving the report, the surveillance and anti-car theft teams of the station went to the scene.

“Through intelligence gathering, the said suspect was arrested and led the officers to the receiver of the car, simply identified as Charles, a 47-year-old.



“The receiver was also arrested and the vehicle recovered, while investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Hundeyin advised the public to be cautious of none family members with unhindered access to their homes and families.

He also urged family members to always crosscheck with other members before executing any request by outsiders, even if the person was a regular caller to the family.

The spokesman warned prospective car buyers to always crosscheck with the police before making payment, as such car might have been stolen. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva

