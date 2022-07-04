MDCN approves Dutse Varsity’s pre-clinical programme

Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has accredited the pre-clinical programme of the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa.

The university’s Chief Information Officer, Abdullahi Yahaya-Bello, disclosed this in a statement issued in Dutse on Monday.

Yahaya-Bello said that the accreditation of the programme was conveyed to the institution’s Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo, by MDCN’s Registrar, Dr Tajuddeen Sanusi.

He said that the council was satisfied with the reports of the accreditation visitation panel of Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 2021 as well as that of May 27, 2022.

The chief information officer quoted the vice-chancellor as expressing gratitude to MDCN for the development.

”Sabo further thanked the management, staff and students for their cooperation and support throughout the accreditation period.

”The V-C described the accreditation as a challenge to the university, promising to redouble efforts in ensuring standard and excellence,” he added.

Yahaya-Bello recalled that National Universities Commission (NUC) had, since April, given full accreditation to Medicine and Surgery as well as 18 other programmes of the university. (NAN)

