MDAs pledge support for CS-SUNN on fight against malnutrition in Nasarawa

Sabo said the ministry was conscious of the fact that students especially primaries and junior secondary schools as well as boarding schools should be provided with quality nutritional meals to help them develop well.

She disclosed that the ministry had started supporting boarding schools to establish school ponds to support whatever provision government was giving to feed the students.

Sabo assured that the ministry would work closely with the state committee on nutrition to ensure that the school system derive maximum benefit from allocation given by government for the purpose of nutrition.