MDAs pledge support for CS-SUNN on fight against malnutrition in Nasarawa

The line Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on food and nutrition in Nasarawa State on Friday pledged support for Civil Society Scaling – up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS – SUNN) on attainment of its strategic action plan on nutrition in the state.
Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, made the pledge while receiving the CS – SUNN Project Manager, Mr Sunday Okoronkwo, and the state committee on food and nutrition on a 5-Day advocacy visit in Lafia..
Shammah assured that the ministry would leverage on cordial relationship with the media to raise awareness and propagate SC – SUNN activities, most especially radio and television stations to dramatise and air jingles in local languages.
“We are happy that you have interest to support Nasarawa state to ensure that every citizen especially children live and eat healthy nutrition, your coming is very timely I must commend, we will support you to raise awareness on nutrition,” he said.
On her part, Mrs Fatu Sabo, Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, said it would be difficult for a malnourished child to effectively achieve quality education, noting that aspect of nutrition was key to the attainment of the goals.
Sabo said the ministry was conscious of the fact that students especially primaries and junior secondary schools as well as boarding schools should be provided with quality nutritional meals to help them develop well.
She disclosed that the ministry had started supporting boarding schools to establish school ponds to support whatever provision government was giving to feed the students.
Sabo assured that the ministry would work closely with the state committee on nutrition to ensure that the school system derive maximum benefit from allocation given by government for the purpose of nutrition.
Prof. Otaki Alannana, Commissioner of Agriculture and Water Resources, also said his ministry would include the issues raised on nutrition in its programmes for implementation, adding that the ministry looks forward to partnering with CS – SUNN in the direction of its needs.
Similarly, Dr Mohammed Adis, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHDA), said the agency would continue to support by pushing to see CS -SUNN gets bigger partners to fund its developed plans.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CS – SUNN is a non-governmental, non-profit making coalition, made up of organisations with a shared vision to transform Nigeria into a country where every citizen has food and is nutrition secured.
NAN also reports that the organisation has been championing this goal in the last seven years by engaging government and non – state actors in raising awareness, sustain commitment and actions to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria. (NAN)