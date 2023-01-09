MD School retains British Council’s International School Award

As schools resume for the second term of the 2022/2023 academic session in Lagos State on January 9, 2023, the management and staff of MD Nursery and Primary School will be doing so with their heads very high.

This is because of the resounding successes they recorded in 2023, especially retaining the British Council recognition.

MD School in 2022 won the International School Award, an accreditation given by the British Council to schools with outstanding global element in their curriculum.

The school had earlier won the 2017/2018 round.

The award implies that the school maintains international standard in its curriculum and engages in global educational activities alongside hands-on experiences, keeping the learners at par with international partner schools around the globe.

The International School Award is a badge of honour for schools that showcase outstanding work in international education through links with partner schools overseas.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need to live and work as global citizens.

The British Council International School Award started in 1999 to recognise the schools leading the way in instilling and developing a global dimension into the learning experience of all children and young people.

It is managed by the British Council.

The award is now available worldwide in countries such as United Kingdom, India, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Cyprus and Pakistan as part of the British Council’s Connecting Classrooms programme.

Around 5,000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop an international ethos embedded throughout the school; a majority of pupils within the school impacted by and involved in international work; collaborative curriculum-based work with a number of partner schools; curriculum-based work across a range of subjects; year-round international activity; and involvement of the wider community.

For MD School in the 2022 rounds of the award by the British Council, it had all round excellent score.

According to the organisers of the awards, the plaque will soon be presented to the school.

The school, which has Omolara Adedugbe as Chief Executive Officer, has two branches in Agidingbi and New Oko Oba, both in Lagos State.

It places priority on Special Children.