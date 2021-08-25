MBO Group finalises preparations to launch Compendium on Buhari’s 5-year Achievements

From left to right: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari, National Coordinator, MBO Dynamic Group, Honourable Usman Ibrahim and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, during the prelaunching presentation of the compendium to Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, recently.

The Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, is putting final touches to preparations for the launching of a book entitled: “Compendium of 5-year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

National Coordinator Group, Honourable Usman Ibrahim, stated this while interacting with members of the group who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Ibrahim, reafirmed to the visiting members that “the pace of work for the launching is being intensified with a view to meeting a target date to be announced soon.

“Barring any last minute change, we are good to go for the event as planned any moment from now,” he said.

The Coordinator, who gave the rationale for the book pointed out that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari, has made tremendous achievements within the period under review.

“As a group that campaigned for Mr. President’s election, we felt a deep sense of obligation to provide an evidence based report to the general public,” Ibrahim stated.

According to him, “the Compendium of 5-year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, will prove to the world that the President is keeping the promise of providing massive infrastructural development for the people.”

It would be recalled that the MBO Dynamic Group had on June 18, 2021 embarked on a pre-launching presentation of the compendium to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event apart from the President, had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, top government functionaries as well as national officers of the group.

President Buhari, during the event thanked members of the group for standing by him right from pre-2015 election and assured them of necessary support for the successful launching of the compendium in Abuja.

