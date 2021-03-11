Chief Elias Mbam, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has commended the Federal Government for approving the construction of Eastern railway corridor.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued by Mbam and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki.

Mbam said that approval and inauguration of the project by President Muhammadu Buhari was a demonstration of the immense love and regard the president has for the South-East geopolitical zone.

He said that the initiative would boost commercial activities and enhance timely evacuation of goods, especially agricultural produce from the South-East to other parts of the country.

He particularly appreciated the president for approving the redirecting of the rail line to pass through Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, adding that the development would trigger high volume of commercial activities in the state.

The RMAFC chairman noted that Abakaliki is strategically located on the corridor between the Northern part of the country and the rest of the South-East and serves as a major gateway between the South-Eastern part of Nigeria and the nearby Republic of Cameroon.

He said: “The transportation of goods especially agricultural products from Northern states of Taraba up to Borno to the South-East is possible through the Ogoja-Abakaliki trunk A route.

“Therefore, the new rail line passing through Abakaliki serves to bridge the gap between the South-East and the northern part of the country in areas of agro-businesses, commerce and trade.

“It is imperative to point out that Ebonyi is vastly known for its agricultural endowments especially in rice farming.

” In fact, the popular Abakaliki rice has the capacity, if well commercialised, to contribute greatly to improving food security in Nigeria.

” Ebonyi is also known for its rich solid mineral resources; lead, zinc, iron ore, granites among others, which are harnessed in high commercial quantity.”

Mbam, former Minister of State for Finance added that Ebonyi has the capacity to boost the Nigeria’s economy and contribute to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) if wider market was provided through easy transportation of its agricultural produce and other resources.

“It is with utmost humility that I congratulate His Excellency, the President for approving and launching the Eastern Rail Corridor which passes through my home town of Abakaliki.

” Your Excellency has once again demonstrated great wisdom by launching this corridor which adds to a number of numerous projects of the federal government in the South-East.

“Projects such as the second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-Port Harcourt and Enugu-Onitsha expressway, the reconstruction of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and numerous ecological projects in all the states of the zone are testimonies of your love.

“There is no doubt, Your Excellency, that these projects, especially the railway lines will endear you more and more to the people of our zone and make Nigeria a more robust economy.

” I, therefore assure you Mr President of the continuous support of Ndigbo, which will grow in popularity as we approach 2023 and as these projects come to fruition, ” he added. (NAN)

