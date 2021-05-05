By Chimezie Godfrey

The sudden disappearance of Rev. Fr. Ejike MbakaThursday caused some confusion and protests in Enugu state.

Mbaka and the Nigerian presidency have been engaging in a war of words of late.

Reports from Enugu said the city was in confusion and rocked with violent protests over claims that Mbaka had gone missing.

Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, declared that the whereabouts of the priest were unknown.

The group claimed that Mbaka had gone to see the Bishop two days ago, and had not returned since then.

Reports said that Parishioners stormed the Bishop’s court on Wednesday, demanding that Bishop Calistus Omaha of the Catholic diocese produces Mbaka.

The Parishioners out of frustration vandalised the Bishop’s court, while demanding that Mbaka be produced.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

