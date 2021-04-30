Mbaka came asking Buhari for contracts, Presidency reveals

The Presidency has reacted furiously to Father Mbaka’s outburst calling on Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached.

Mallam Garba Shehu, senior media assistant to Buhari said in a statement Friday that Mbaka who supported Buhari during his electioneering later came to the asking for contracts as compensation for support.

Shehu said, “An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete -Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three . The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government for that matter. He requested the appropriate to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

Shehu further said: “Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if pictures and requests made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

