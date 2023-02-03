Mbaise Fed Constituency: Supreme Court dismisses APC’s suit against PDP

By Ebere Agozie

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of Imo.

The Apex Court threw out the appeal on the ground that APC has no legal right to dabble into the candidate selection of PDP.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the Court held that APC acted like a busy body and meddlesome interloper in the ways and manners it got involved in the PDP matters.

A chieftain of the APC in Imo State, Mr Nnamdi Igbokwe had instituted the suit against the nomination of Mr Emeka Martins Chinedu as PDP’S candidate for Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency.

He had prayed for an order of the court against INEC not to accept or list Chinedu as lawfully nominated candidate.

The grouse of the APC was that PDP’s candidate was returned unopposed in a primary election for the House of Representatives ticket for the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election.

The APC claimed that the unopposed system that produced Chinedu during PDP’S primary election was not known to law and should not be accepted by the electoral body.

APC had lost the suit at the Federal High Court as well as the Court of Appeal before it proceeded to Supreme Court to ventilate its anger on how PDP produced the candidate.

But the Supreme Court in its judgment held that the appellants, (APC and Igbokwe) have no business in challenging the candidate selection process of the PDP.

Justice Agim while dismissing the appeal held that the case of APC was without merit and asked parties to bear their respective cost of litigation. (NAN)