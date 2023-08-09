Mbah submits additional list of commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

By Alex Enebeli

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has submitted additional list of five commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

This is contained in a letter sent to the House and read at Wednesday’s plenary by the Speaker, Mr Uche Ugwu.

The nominees included -Martin Chinweike, Obi Ozor, Ajogwu Emeka, Chris Ozongwu and Felix Nnamani.

“I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” Mbah said.

The speaker thereafter directed the nominees to make available 25 copies of their CVs and appear before the house on Thursday for screening by 10a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbah had on July 28, sent a list of 15 commissioner nominees to the house for consideration.(NAN)

