Mbah renames road after highlife music legend, Mike Ejeagha

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Monday rechristened the popular Obinagu Road in Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Council Area, after highlife music legend, Chief Mike Ejeagha.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rechristening took place during the inauguration of four newly constructed and reconstructed roads in Abakpa Nike, near Enugu.

Other roads inaugurated included Mike Ejeagha Crescent, where the music maestro lives, Texaco Bus Stop-Ifo Road, and Nkpor Street.

Mbah, who visited Ejeagha at his residence during the ceremony, announced that the State Government would henceforth take full responsibility for his upkeep.

He described Ejeagha as “a living legend”.

In a speech at the inauguration, Mbah said that he made a social contract with Enugu people which he was fulfilling.

According to him, the administration made a firm pledge that all the roads in the urban areas in Enugu must be paved.

He recalled that the State Government awarded 71 urban roads and 10 rural roads in 2023, shortly after the inception of his administration.

“Those 71 urban roads had since been completed, but some of the roads we are inaugurating today are not part of those 71 roads.

“In the course of constructing or reconstructing those 71 roads, we identified, in January, some roads, which were not initially captured, and decided to treat them as an emergency.

“So, we are inaugurating four roads here today and all those roads are quite significant.

“But one of those roads stands out.

“It is the road that leads to the home of one of our great legends and icons,” Mbah said.

He said that through Ejeagha’s folk songs, he brought memories of years gone by to people’s doorsteps and reminded them of their golden heritage as a people.

“When we talked about Enugu as being the centre of arts and culture, this is a man, who brought Enugu to that epicentre.

“So, we are here to celebrate him, while he is still living with us.

“So, in honour of him, this Obinagu Road, the entire stretch of the road leading to his home, is named after him and will now be known as Mike Ejeagha Road,” he said.

The governor described the inaugurated roads as the beginning of a new era for road infrastructure across Enugu State.

“Very soon, we will commence the dualisation of Penocks Junction on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway to Opi-Nsukka.

“That contract has been awarded and work will soon commence.

“I want to assure you that the commitment we made to serve you with every fibre of our being, can never be lost on us.

“We are going to work for you with everything we have,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Gerald Otiji, and the Special Adviser to Mbah on Project Development and Implementation, Uche Atu, had assured Enugu residents that the roads were constructed with durability and convenience of road users in mind.

“The typical road cross-section of Obinagu Road and Mike Ejeagha Crescent comprise 300 to 600mm-thick sub-grade, 150mm-thick sub-base, 150mm-thick stone base course and 50mm-thick asphalt wearing course,” Atu said.

Receiving the governor in his residence, Ejeagha, who spoke through his children, Emma and Elizabeth, said the honour done to him by the governor would be remembered beyond his lifetime. (NAN)