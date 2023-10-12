Mbah pledges support for Enugu NTA

By Alex Enebeli

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has assured the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Enugu of his government’s support and partnership.

Mbah made gave the assurance on Wednesday, when the NTA Enugu Zonal Director, Mrs Nwadi Elobuike, led members of her management staff on a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

The governor said that his administration was determined to rebranding the former capital of the defunct Eastern Nigeria and headquarters of the South-East zone through partnership with grassroots media outlets like NTA.

He said that the government was committed to working with both development agencies and service providers to achieve the unprecedented economic agenda envisioned by the state.

According to him, the agenda includes the eradication of poverty, migrating the state from public sector to private sector-driven $30 billion economy, creating wealth for the teeming youths and providing an enabling environment for sound education.

“Partnership with an institution like yours will enhance our programmes in the state,” the governor said.

He further said that his administration had started doing things differently as promised during the campaign through its creative alternative financing model, aimed at shoring up internally generated revenues that would enable the government to achieve its plans for the people.

“We are not relying on the current revenue model which we inherited.

“We are harnessing our natural resources through our creative alternative financing model.

“We are migrating our operations to digital space to facilitate ease of doing business.

“In the Ministry of Lands, an application for a Certificate of Occupancy would be approved within 72 hours.

“We have commenced e-ticketing in the transportation sector.

“And in the area of water, we are deliberate in delivering water to the people within the 180 days we promised them,” Mbah said.

He further said that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 81 roads would be launched on Thursday and work would commence immediately.

According to him, the pilot scheme for the 260 smart schools across the state would be ready for use next week.

Speaking earlier, Elobuike commended the governor for rolling out life-changing projects, which she said the people had started enjoying.

“Barely 100 days in office, your vision for Enugu State has begun to concretise into physical projects.

“The reality of your pipe-borne water agenda, in particular, is an indication that yours is a people-oriented government,” Elobuike said.

She appealed to the governor for his intervention, saying that her station was facing a series of challenges that had restricted its operational capacity.

“Our inability to transmit 24 hours has restricted us to less popular digital platforms.

“Help us, Your Excellency, to reposition and return NTA Enugu to its ‘second to none’ station for excellence status.

“Enugu is the soul and heart of the Igbo man and ought to keep leading the way in all facets of our national life,” Elobuike said.

She cited inadequate logistics and the challenge of power as some of the issues impeding the station’s smooth operations.

She expressed the hope that the state could redeem the station from the challenges.

She specifically solicited the government’s assistance in the area of solar power to enable the television migrate from the more expensive diesel-powered generator to a cost-effective renewable energy in order to operate seamlessly and effectively. (NAN)

