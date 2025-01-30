Mbah has taken Enugu State to another level- Sen. Utazi

Former Enugu lawmaker that represented Enugu North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, has hailed Gov. Peter Mbah’s transformation strides in Enugu.

By Alex Enebeli

Utazi made the commendation during a media parley with Government House Enugu correspondents shortly after a private visit to Mbah in his office on Thursday.

Narrating how he almost lost his way inside Enugu metropolis, the lawmaker attributed it to the unprecedented level of development in the state within a short period of Mbah’s administration in infrastructure and other sectors.

He said he was more than satisfied with the significant transformation taking place in the state under Mbah’s leadership saying that the governor had taken Enugu State to another level.

“On arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, I was driven into the city through the tunnel at the New Haven junction, but could no longer recognise the city due to the level of infrastructural transformations while he was away.

“This is one year and seven months and someone has posted so many projects for everyone to see, transforming Enugu to a state of our dreams. When all these things were done, I was out of Enugu for almost two months.

“So, when I came back in October, I lost my way. My brother who was taking me home took me under the tunnel from the airport. Turning all way from Otigba Roundabout, I saw so many things that were done within such a short time,” he said.

He further expressed surprise at the rate in which works were going on across the state, particularly pointing at the vigour contractors were putting on the Ugwogo-Nike-Opi-Nsukka road dualization project.

“I am from Nsukka. When I was returning, instead of the zigzag way we usually follow, I saw people clearing and I asked what they were doing and I was told the governor wants the road straight because many people have lost their lives using the road.

“As a senator I know the efforts I made to ensure the dualization of that road,” he added.

While lamenting how past leadership failures contributed to the abandonment of projects in the state, Utazi said “Mbah has shown that leadership was intentional and not a rocket science that defers solution.

“To some people, two years is not enough to start but within one year and seven months, we have seen a lot of jobs done.

“I am very happy and pleased that Gov Peter Mbah is working for our people,” he stressed. (NAN)