Mbah hails Enugu workers’ sacrifices, industrial harmony

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has hailed workers in the state for their sacrifices and industrial harmony in the state.

The governor stated this during the “2025 Workers Day Celebration” on Thursday in Enugu with the theme, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship.”

Mbah, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Victor Udeh, said that he had always demonstrated commitment to the improvement of their welfare.

Mbah said that his administration approved the promotion and conversion of over 2,000 workers who were successful in the 2024 promotion and interviews.

“I paid palliative even after the Federal Government and other states had stopped and payment of N80,000 minimum wage to workers in the state including Local Government workers.

“I approved payment of gratuity upon retirement from the state public service, provision of Compressed Natural Gas buses for the benefits of Enugu State workers and other residents.

“We also restored power supply at the State Secretariat complex and introduction of E-governance in the state bureaucracy,” Mbah said.

He explained that his administration could not considerately grow Enugu State into 30 billion dollar economy without a dedicated workforce.

“So, our development and glorious future that we envisioned required a collective work.

“On our part, we will continue to motivate our workers because a motivated workforce is a productive workforce,” the governor said.

Speaking, the Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Enugu Chapter, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, said the minimum wage received by workers in Enugu did not contain consequential adjustment.

He said: “We are so happy that Mbah gave Enugu workers minimum wage above national minimum wage but a minimum wage without a consequential adjustment is not complete.

So, we are pleading with him to consider and direct that a consequential adjustment be part of minimum wage we receive.

“We are praying that he uses his good heart to consider our plight and direct that a consequential adjustment be paid to workers of Enugu State,” Nwigbo said.

He commended the governor for his numerous developmental strides, calling on him to ensure that after the pensioners’ verification, the payment of gratuity arrears to all retirees comprising State, Local Government, Primary School, Parastatals and others commence without delay.

“We are also urging him to direct the payment of pension arrears to retirees of State parastatals, primary schools, and local governments.

“We are also appealing to him to approve the payment of domestic servant allowances for Deputy Directors and Directors using the N80,000 minimum wage, rather than the outdated N30,000,

“To reconsider and approve the commencement of annual leave allowance payments to workers as well as construction of low-cost housing for workers, given the housing deficit and high cost of rent in our State,” he added.

Speaking on the theme, Nwigbo expressed the need for workers to speak out, protest against unfair treatment, engage employers of labour whenever the need arises, demand accountability, and defend their rights.

“As workers grapple with untold hardship occasioned by increasing costs of living, stagnant wages, and unemployment, today’s theme emerges both as a call to action and a rallying point for advocacy and change,” he stressed.

The labour leader also urged Mbah to Prioritise the training and retraining of workers to enhance productivity and approve the completion of the new Secretariat for NLC and TUC in line with his policy of completing abandoned projects.

On his part, the Chairman, Trade Union Comgress (TUC), Enugu Chapter, Comrade Benneth Asogwa, added that th issue of consequential adjustment was an ingredient of the minimum wage.

“If you did not approve consequential adjustment, it is like a good food without salt as it gives the minimum wage the structure it deserves and make it a true salary.

“A singluar amount for everybody is more of wage award but we trust in His Excellency and believe that in due time he will direct for consequential adjustment, Asogwa said

He reiterated the workers’ resolve to continue to support his administration by ensuring that the government policies and programmes aimed at taking Enugu State to an enviable height were diligently implemented. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)