Mbah appoints former FCT Perm Sec, Chinyeaka Ohaa, Chairman ESUT Governing Board

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has appointed Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa, as the Chairman of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Governing Council.

Ohaa was a former Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, under ex President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The governor also approved the appointments of Prof. Ikenna Chukwu, James Ifeanyi, Gladys Okoro, Chinedu Onu and Dr Eric Oluedo as members of the governing council.

The appointments are contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Mbah equally appointed Prof. Uchenna Ekwochi as Provost of the College of Medicine, ESUT and Mr Francis Aninwike, as the General Manager, Enugu State Structure for Signage and Advertisement Agency (ENSAA).

The statement noted that the appointments were made based on merits, experiences, track records, and stellar leadership qualities possessed by the candidates.

It added that they were expected to reposition the institutions and agency for the growth and development of the state.

“It is expected that you will bring to bear your years of experiences and leadership qualities as technocrats and help the state to reposition these institutions and agency in line with the disruptive innovation and governance philosophy of this administration,” it added.

While congratulating the newly appointed officials, the statement stressed that the appointments take immediate effect. (NAN)

By Alex Enebeli