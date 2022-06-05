MBA Mentorship Program Inducts 30 Youths



It was a unique and epoch making event yesterday when about 30 Youths from across five local government areas converged on Trans Atlantic Centre, Okene for the maiden edition of the MBA Mentorship and Leadership Program.



Hosted by Trans Atlantic Centre, a research, recreation and community development, in collaboration with Fazsal Nigeria Limited, it is an initiative to building on the capacity of successor generation of Nigerians.



The event which was held at the Gazebo section of the Centre had some governing Council members, special guests and 30 youths drawn from various communities in the Kogi Central made up of Okene, Ajaokuta, Ogori-Magongo, Okehi and Adavi LGAs.



Engr. Abdul-Lawal Zubair, the lead speaker at the event enjoined the participants to take the rare advantage of being mentored at this critical stage of the world where the future of our children is uncertain.

He said “Only a program of this nature can help to revive the lost glory by empowering successor generation through investment”

He therefore commended the initiator, Mohammed Bougei Attah for investing in the future of the children.



Earlier Mr. Emmanuel Ajanah, a Council member and speaker at the event advised the participants to take every advantage of the training to grow.

On his part, he admonished the youths to emulate each speaker at the interface and to effective harness the opportunities that the mentorship program could harness.



One of the participants from Ebiya, Ajaokuta Local Government, Zainab Hussein, was overwhelmed with the level of information and experiences shared at the event. In her 19 years on earth and having gone through the walls of secondary school and now waiting for admission into higher institution, “I have never been this fulfilled and know the future is brighter than I thought.”

She gave thanks to all the mentors assembled to interface with them. In particular she appreciated the initiative and thanked Mal. Umar Adarehi, the anchor who also doubled as a teacher for adding much value to the event.



The participants at the close of the mentorship program were issued with certificate of attendance, with a promise to support them continuously through monitoring and regular interface with them

