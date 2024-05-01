May Day:Akpabio assures of living wage for workers

President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerian workers that the National Assembly and the Executive will work together toward giving them a living wage and better working conditions.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Eseme Eyiboh the Special adviser on media and publicity to the senate president in Abuja on Wednesday.

He extolled the sterling qualities that stood out the Nigerian worker, saying that a Nigerian worker was noted for his patriotism, hardwork, resilience, and dedication to duty.

“I am happy to be associated with the Nigerian worker as in the last 25 years and I can attest to the fact that everywhere you go, the Nigerian worker’s spirit resonates profoundly.”he said .

Akpabio,assured that the National Assembly under his leadership was more than committed to ensuring the best working conditions for the workers .

“No Nigerian worker will again be allowed to work under inhuman conditions,we will do everything to give you the best because you deserve the best.”

Akpabio said the theme,

“Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate,” was apt and in tune with international best practices, assuring that Nigeria will never be left behind,”he said.

He said the 10th National Assembly was fully committed toward providing the required laws aimed at protecting the interest of the Nigerian worker by creating a befitting working environment and a reasonable pay that takes them home.

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly and indeed, my family, I wish to join the world in wishing the Nigerian worker a happy International Labour Day” he said.

” We are celebrating patriotism, hardwork, commitment and dedication exhibited by the Nigerian workers.

” I want to assure you that your sacrifices would never be in vain,the tough times will not last forever, in fact, the challenges would soon be over,” Akpabio said.(NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye