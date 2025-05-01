May Day: TUC tasks workers on discipline, attitude to work

By Toba Ajayi

The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kwara branch, Mr Abdulrahman Onikijipa, has called on Nigerian workers to adopt discipline and a positive attitude toward their work.

Onikijipa gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the Workers’ Day celebration held on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to him, discipline is essential for productivity and must be upheld by every worker in the country.

“Workers must be disciplined and maintain a positive attitude in discharging their duties,” he said.

“Be punctual, avoid lateness, and stay committed to your responsibilities. A nonchalant attitude towards work must stop.”

According to him, workers’ discipline is a key driver of national productivity and economic growth.

Onikijipa also urged the government to prioritise workers’ welfare to motivate them and enhance performance.

He stressed the importance of creating an enabling work environment and providing adequate tools and resources for workers to function effectively.

“A satisfied workforce is critical to improving overall productivity,” he added(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)