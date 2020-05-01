May day: Sylva commends Nigerian workers

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has commended Nigerian workers and described them as the heartbeat of the nation.

He made the commendation in a statement signed by his media aide Julius Bokoru in Abuja on Friday in commemoration of this year’s workers day celebration.

He said workers are the heartbeat of a nation, the pulse, and the fulcrum that keeps everything in place and going.

“Though sometimes the motivations may not be in the fullest, Nigerian workers are spurred on by an innate sense of service and patriotism.

“The unyielding, raw sacrifices workers make are also acts of humanity.

“From the manual day labourer, who would brave the scorching sun, to the civil servant who would linger deep into the night, punching computer keys at the office can be found a recurring theme of personal sacrifice,” he said.

The minister also appreciated the Nigerian health workers who are at the trenches of the war against COVID-19.

Sylva said health workers were risking their lives to keep all safe and by the dictates of the time, were certainly doing extra hours in making sure Nigeria remained safer and healthier.

He commended all Nigerian workers and prayed for God’s continued blessings for our people and nation.(NAN)