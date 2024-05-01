May Day: Nwoko backs minimum wage across board for workers

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta), on Wednesday in Abuja expressed support for Nigerian workers’ clamour for a new minimum wage across board.

In a message to mark the international Workers Day celebration, he described Nigerian workers as valiant.

“Their ability to excel is unparalleled, especially when provided with a conducive environment to nurture their efforts and dreams.

“It is imperative that such environment is created and sustained so as to unleash the full potential of the workforce.

“I recognise the challenges the Nigerian workers face daily. I want to assure them that beyond rhetoric, we are committed to fostering an environment that promotes entrepreneurship, job creation, improved working conditions and access to quality health care.

“I firmly believe that Nigerians are among the most hardworking individuals globally; their ability to excel is unparalleled, especially when provided with a conducive environment that nurtures their efforts and dreams.

“I support an increase in the minimum wage across the board, encompassing both the private and public sectors

.

“Your well-being and prosperity are paramount; I am dedicated to ensuring that your voices are heard and your concerns are addressed at the highest levels of government.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you for your unwavering dedication, resilience and hard work in driving our nation forward.

“I am deeply committed to championing policies and initiatives that support and uplift the Nigerian workforce,” he said. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker