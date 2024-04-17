May Day: NLC seeks partnership with Anambra Sports Commission

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says it is planning to hold some sporting events as part of activities marking this year’s May Day celebration.

Mr Humphrey Nwafor, Chairman of the NLC in Anambra, said this when he led members of the State May Day Planning Committee on a courtesy visit to Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, on Wednesday.

Nwafor, represented by Dr Emeka Odogwu, Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists in Anambra, expressed satisfaction with the developmental programmes of the Sports Commission.

Odogwu, who is also the Chairman of the Planning Committee, said the Labour movement in Anambra was willing to partner the Commission to make its May Day sporting activities successful.

He said the games, planned for the day, were athletics, Football, Badminton, Nchoo and Volleyball.

“We are satisfied with what you are doing in the sports as Chairman of Sports Development Commission and we want to appreciate your doggedness and effective drive in the sector,” he said.

In his response, Onyedum commended the NLC for the innovation, saying that sports should be a habit for all to ensure healthier life.

He promised that the Sports Development Commission would take care of their technical needs to make the sporting event worthwhile.

“What you are doing is in line with the agenda of Gov. Soludo who has always been supportive of human capital development of the youth through sports.

“I encourage you not to relent in your efforts and support to the state government,” he said. (NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso