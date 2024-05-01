May Day : Nasarawa speaker promises legislation for better workers’  welfare

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau, has promised quality legislation and robust partnership to better the welfare of workers in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna, in commemoration of the 2024 Workers Day celebration on Wednesday in Lafia.

Jatau, who identified with the workers on their special day, described the workforce as the engine room of government critical for effective governance.

He assured that the 7th Assembly under his watch would continue to provide all the needed support to further better the lots of the state civil servants at all times.

He acknowledged the enormous contributions of civil servant to success of the current administration in the state.

The statement quoted the speaker as describing the worker as hardworking, understanding and patriotic citizens while congratulating them on the unique day.

Jatau also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for prioritising workers’ welfare, training, prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuity for retirees and the recent employment of casual workers in the state into main stream civil service among others.

He called for sustained working relationship between the labour unions and government for smooth administration in the State.

Jatau urged workers to continue to work as a team and contribute positively to the development of the state.

The speaker added that the state Assembly will continue to strive for their enhance well-being at all times.(NAN)

By Awayi Kuje