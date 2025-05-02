May Day: Kogi CP urges workers to shun corruption, lawlessness

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Miller Dantawaye, on Thursday urged Nigerian workers to shun corruption and lawlessness in their service to the nation.

Dantawaye made the call in a statement issued by the Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, in Lokoja, as he felicitated with workers on the 2025 May Day celebration.

“As we celebrate 2025 May Day, I urge all Nigerian workers to continue to remain law-abiding as they go about their lawful businesses and activities.

“You should endeavour to report anything you reasonably suspect within your neighbourhood to the police for appropriate action,” he said.

The commissioner also commended workers for their collaboration, partnership, and support to the police command in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in the state.

“I further appeal to workers to take the issue of security seriously. Continue to volunteer credible and timely information on the activities of criminals within your locality to the police,” he added.

Dantawaye also lauded the officers and men of the Kogi State Police Command for their dedication and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

He highlighted the strong synergy between the police and other security agencies in achieving the goal.

The commissioner urged the officers to double their efforts to ensure seamless and enhanced service delivery to the people of Kogi State.

He also assured the public of the command’s continued focus on improving the operational capacity of its personnel through ongoing in-house refresher training, aimed at ensuring effective policing in the state.(NAN)(www.nannnews.ng)